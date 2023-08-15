Some athletes with a fear of flying are leaning on greater resources than their predecessors
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Professional sports are a difficult career for athletes or coaches with a fear of flying. Hall of Fame football coach John Madden famously insisted on traveling across the United States by bus. Soccer star Dennis Bergkamp from the Netherlands was nicknamed “The Non-Flying Dutchman” for his refusal to travel by air. There’s no getting around air travel in big-time sports, but at least some athletes are being more proactive, like Giants star Joc Pederson. He’s worked with San Francisco’s staff to overcome his anxiety with meditation, visualization and calculated breath work.