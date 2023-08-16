Election workers who face frequent harassment see accountability in the latest Georgia charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The pressure campaign and threats against two Georgia election workers figured prominently in this week’s indictment of former President Donald Trump. It marks the highest-profile effort yet to hold people accountable for targeting state or local election officials, many of whom have left their jobs after facing harassment from those who say the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Ned Foley, director of election law at Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law, said the Georgia charges on top of the federal election case against Trump and a defamation lawsuit against Fox News are beginning to send a message that people cannot attack elections or those who run them with impunity.

