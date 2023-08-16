Kentucky gubernatorial rivals Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron offer competing education plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed awarding the largest pay raise in decades to Kentucky’s public school personnel. He upped the ante Wednesday in his competition with Republican challenger Daniel Cameron. Cameron offered his own plan Tuesday to boost salaries and overcome pandemic learning setbacks. The rivals in the November election have staked out their ideas for boosting K-12 education. Teacher pay has been a focus. Beshear proposed an 11% raise for teachers and all school personnel. Cameron proposed setting the statewide base starting pay for new teachers at $41,500. He says that higher wage would have a ripple effect, lifting pay for other teachers.

