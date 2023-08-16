Protesters march through Miami to object to Florida’s Black history teaching standards

MIAMI (AP) — Dozens of teachers, students and labor leaders marched to a Miami school district headquarters to protest Florida’s new standards for teaching Black history, which have come under intense criticism for what they say about slavery. The protesters who marched to the School Board of Miami-Dade County on Wednesday objected to new curriculum standards that, among other things, require teachers to instruct middle school students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, has repeatedly defended the new standards.

