Pro-military party says it will join populist Pheu Thai party to form Thailand’s next government

BANGKOK (AP) — A pro-military party affiliated with outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says it has agreed to join a coalition led by the populist Pheu Thai party in an attempt to form Thailand’s next government after a three-month stalemate. The United Thai Nation party says it agreed to join the coalition to break the impasse and “move the country forward.” Pheu Thai plans to nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as prime minister in a parliamentary vote expected Tuesday. Prayuth first seized power as army chief in a military coup in 2014. The United Thai Nation party did poorly in the May election and he has announced he will leave politics.

