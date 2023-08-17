Russia doping questions persist because of the war in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The task force created nearly eight years ago to chart Russia’s path back into track and field after its doping scandal holds its final meeting this week before being disbanded. That hardly means the country is in good standing. Questions remain over how to make sure future Russian track teams will be clean when they’re allowed back into the sport after the war in Ukraine ends. There are no Russians allowed at this week’s world championships in Budapest. Leaders expect a steep learning curve when they are welcomed back into the sport.

