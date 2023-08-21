North Korea tells Japan of launch plan, a possible second try to put up spy satellite

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says North Korea has told it of a plan launch a satellite in the coming days, possibly a second try to put a military spy satellite into orbit three months after its first effortts failed. Japan’s coast guard says North Korean authorities notified it about a plan to launch a satellite from Aug. 24 and the end of Aug. 30. The North’s reported launch plan comes a day after the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off annual military exercises that North Korea has called a rehearsal for invasion.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.