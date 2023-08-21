Pakistan’s military says Indian troops killed one villager when they opened fire at Kashmir border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military has accused India’s troops of opening fire at their disputed border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir and killing one villager who was working in a field on the Pakistani-administered side. The Pakistani military in a statement accused India’s army of “unprovoked firing” on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement. The Indian army disputed that in a statement on Monday night, saying it opened fire when two militants tried to sneak into Indian-controlled Kashmir across the so-called the Line of Control. The cease-fire between Pakistan has largely been holding since 2021 when the two sides agreed to adhere to a 2003 accord that previously had been ignored, with civilian and troop deaths on both sides.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.