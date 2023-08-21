Swiss glaciers under threat again as heat wave drives zero-temperature level to record altitude

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss weather service says a heat wave has driven the zero-degree Celsius level to its highest altitude since recordings on it in Switzerland began nearly 70 years ago, a new ominous sign for the country’s vaunted glaciers. MeteoSwiss says the zero-degree isotherm level reached 5,298 meters, or 17,381 feet, above sea level over Switzerland overnight Sunday to Monday. All of Switzerland’s snow-capped Alpine peaks — the highest being Monte Rosa’s summit at 4,634 meters, or 15,203 feet — had air temperatures exceeding zero Celsius or 32 F where water freezes. That raises prospects of a thaw.

