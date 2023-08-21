Texas moves large floating barrier on US-Mexico border closer to American soil

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has moved a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border closer to American soil. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that the barrier was moved “out of an abundance of caution” following what he described as allegations that they had drifted to the Mexico’s side of the river. The repositioning comes ahead of a hearing Tuesday that could decide whether the buoys remain. Texas began installing the bright-orange buoys on the Rio Grande in July. The state was quickly sued by the Justice Department, which argues the barrier could impact relations with Mexico and pose humanitarian and environmental risks.

By VALERIE GONZALEZ and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

