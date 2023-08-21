Trump’s decision to back out of debate tests Fox News’ ability to pivot again

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s decision to back out of Fox News’ first GOP primary debate this week likely costs the network a chance at a very large audience for the end of summer. It also tests the network’s ability to pivot yet again after what has been a tough year, paying $787 million to settle a defamation lawsuit just as a trial was to begin, and firing popular personality Tucker Carlson shortly after the settlement. Fox debate moderators Bill Baier and Martha MacCallum say Trump’s exit will give other candidates the chance to shine. Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who now works for Fox, says it was “a huge political miscalculation.”

