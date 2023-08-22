Skip to Content
1-year-old dies after being left in hot day-care van, and driver is arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say that a 1-year-old girl died after being left inside a day care center’s van on a sweltering day in Nebraska and that the driver of the van was arrested. Omaha police say officers and medics were called Monday afternoon to Kidz of the Future Childcare as the temperature reached into the upper 90s. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said Tuesday that a 62-year-old man who was driving the van was arrested on suspicion of child negligence resulting in death.

