A bus carrying Mexicans and Venezuelan migrants crashes, killing 15 people and injuring 36

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A bus carrying Mexicans and Venezuelan migrants has crashed into a freight truck in central Mexico, killing 16 people and injuring 36. The National Immigration Institute said that 15 of the dead were Mexicans, but one was a Venezuelan citizen. Nine of the injured were Venezuelans who had appointments to apply for asylum at the U.S. border. The accident happened early Tuesday on a highway that runs south toward Oaxaca state. The route is frequently used by migrant smugglers. Because smugglers often use unsafe vehicles and drivers, cram too many migrants in or try to evade police, accidents involving those vehicles are not uncommon in Mexico.

