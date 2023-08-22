After a month at sea, 37 Senegalese survivors of a deadly migration attempt to Spain return home

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese authorities say 37 migrants who survived after being rescued off the coast of Cape Verde as they tried to reach Spain’s Canary Islands have been brought back home. Families from the coastal community of Fass Boye greeted the survivors on Monday at a military airstrip in the capital of Dakar. The remains of seven people found dead on the boat were buried in Cape Verde. One survivor remains in hospital in the Atlantic island nation’s capital of Praia. In Senegal’s coastal community of Fass Boye, the journey’s departure point, people say worsening employment prospects in fishing communities are driving young men to board large wooden boats called pirogues on dangerous journeys to Europe.

By NDEYE SENE MBENGUE and ZANE IRWIN Associated Press

