Albanian leader makes conciliatory comments after not being invited by Greece to regional meeting

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has responded to not being invited by Greece to a dinner for top officials from nine Balkan nations and the European Union by saying that in “such turbulent times” Europe’s unity is “larger than what divides us.” A day earlier, Greece’s prime minister hosted an informal dinner for nine Balkan leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel to discuss the region’s European future. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was not invited in a protest over his country’s jailing of ethnic Greek minority leader Fredi Beleri, who was arrested before a mayoral election in May on vote-buying allegations. Beleri, who won the election, cannot be sworn in as mayor while under arrest.

