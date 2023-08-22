Biden to attend next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will attend next month’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the meetings—and Biden’s talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate change, Russia’s war in Ukraine and more. The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with. China’s President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who. have been invited to attend the leaders’ meeting. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN summit and East Asia Summit. ASEAN is the abbreviated name of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.