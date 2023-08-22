Conditions are too dangerous to recover bodies of 2 men killed in Alaska plane crash, officials say

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Officials at Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve said recovering the bodies of two men killed earlier this month in a plane crash in a ravine cannot be performed safely. Park Chief Ranger Jordan Neumann said if and when conditions change, such as a lower volume or water or if the river freezes and allows foot access to the crash site, they will consider a recovery option at that time. Pilot Jason Tucker, 45, of Wasilla and passenger Nicolas Blace, 44, of Chugiak, are presumed to have died when their PA-18 aircraft crashed on a tributary of the West Fork of the Yenta River, located in the southwest preserve of the national park.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.