Dangerous fungus is becoming more prevalent. Scientists believe climate change could be to blame

SEATTLE (AP) — A rare and dangerous fungal infection has been spreading across the United States in recent years — and a primary theory is that climate change is driving its rapid rise. The fungus called Candida auris was first discovered in hospitals in New York in 2016. Last year, the most cases were found in Nevada and California, and the fungus was identified clinically in patients in 29 states, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data. New York state remains a major hotspot for Candida auris, which can cause serious illness, including bloodstream, wound and respiratory infections. It’s drug-resistant and fatal an estimated 30% to 60% of the time.

