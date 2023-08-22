Deputy wounded in South Carolina capital county’s 96th shooting into a home this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say bullets have ripped into homes at least 96 times this year in South Carolina’s capital county. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says most of those shootings involved rival gangs. Over the weekend, a drive-by shooting wounded an off-duty sheriff’s deputy and his fiancee. At a news conference Tuesday, the sheriff said the pair is recovering. There were eight people in the suburban Columbia home at the time of the shooting. The sheriff said the deputy was not the intended target, without providing details. Lott said investigators have identified several people who may have been involved.

