Fake Arizona rehab centers scam Native Americans far from home, officials warn during investigations
By ANITA SNOW
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of Native Americans have been recruited to addiction treatment centers in Phoenix from states as far away as Montana in a widespread billing scheme that mostly targeted Medicaid’s American Indian Health Program. The fee-for-service program allows for direct payment of services rendered to enrolled members of tribes. Fraud exploded after rules were relaxed during coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Arizona’s Medicaid program has now suspended payment to more than 300 providers pending investigations. Government and tribal officials in other states are warning people in their areas as the fraud’s reach becomes better known.