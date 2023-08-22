Haiti and Dominican Republic brace for Tropical Storm Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is churning through the Caribbean Sea as authorities in Haiti and the Dominican Republic warn residents to prepare for floods and landslides. The storm was centered 255 miles south of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Franklin is expected to strengthen before making landfall on the island early Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is of great concern to Haiti, where severe erosion often leads to deadly floods. Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened overnight to become Tropical Storm Harold and was expected to hit the southern coast of Texas later Tuesday. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and could strengthen further before making landfall.

