In session reacting to school shooting, Tennessee GOP lawmaker orders removal of public from hearing
By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The second day of Tennessee’s special legislative session has been filled with emotional and chaotic scenes in which Republican lawmakers largely ignored calls to address gun control. On Tuesday, families close to a Nashville fatal school shooting broke down in tears after Republican leaders ordered state troopers to remove them and others from a legislative hearing room while they waited to testify in favor of gun control measures. Democratic lawmakers have criticized the new rules but Republicans say they’re needed to ensure every voice is heard.