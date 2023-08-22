Microsoft revamps deal for video game maker Activision Blizzard. The UK will investigate again

LONDON (AP) — British competition regulators have opened a new investigation into Microsoft’s revamped bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. It represents the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has until Oct. 18 to decide whether to approve the deal or do a deeper investigation. That’s also the deadline for the transaction to close. Xbox maker Microsoft has been on a quest to acquire the maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise since announcing the $69 billion deal in January 2022. It’s secured approvals from antitrust authorities covering 40 countries but has been held up in Britain.

