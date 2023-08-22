Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer who took part in the arrest and jailing of a 10-year-old child who urinated in a parking lot is “no longer employed,” and other officers will be disciplined over the incident. Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler announced the news Monday on Facebook. He didn’t specify whether the officer who left the department was fired. The child’s mother said her son urinated behind her vehicle while she was visiting a lawyer’s office Aug. 10, and officers then put him in a squad car and took him to their station. Chandler says the child wasn’t handcuffed or charged, but that officers issued a citation for a “child in need of services.”

