New Thai leader Srettha Thavisin is a wealthy property developer who didn’t hide his political views

BANGKOK (AP) — Srettha Thavisin, the wealthy leader of one of Thailand’s best-known property empires, has been selected prime minister just nine months after joining a political party that champions the poor. Parliament confirmed Srettha on Tuesday, ending months of political uncertainty following May elections. The political newcomer, who exudes the confidence of a seasoned business tycoon, will lead his party’s push to stimulate the economy and bridge one of the world’s largest inequality gaps. Unlike many business leaders who don’t express political opinions to avoid hurting profits, Srettha openly supported student-led protests demanding democratic reforms in 2020, earning a throng of followers who admired his views.

