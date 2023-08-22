Spain’s acting prime minister calls Women’s World Cup champions an inspiration for youth

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister has greeted the country’s Women’s World Cup champions at the presidential palace in Madrid. Pedro Sánchez announced that the team members will be awarded Spain’s golden medal of sports achievement in honor of their victory on Sunday in Australia. Players and staff landed late Monday. They were greeted by thousands in a celebration that lasted until past midnight. Gender equality and women’s rights have been cornerstones of Sánchez’s leftist government. But Spain’s Women’s World Cup success has been marred by the forced kiss on the lips that the president Spanish soccer federation gave to player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony.

