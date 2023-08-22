Tennessee judge orders a mental evaluation for a man charged with shooting at a Jewish school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer says a Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun and firing it at a contractor there before he was shot by police. Mitch Wood is Joel Bowman’s lawyer. Wood says Judge Karen Massey issued an order on Tuesday for a psychological evaluation for Bowman. Police said Bowman went on July 31 to Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South school in Memphis with a gun and tried to get inside, but he was denied entry. Police said Bowman walked around the school’s exterior and fired two shots at a contractor, who was not hit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.