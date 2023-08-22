Who takes advantage of Donald Trump’s absence and other things to watch in the Republican debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight presidential candidates will meet on the debate stage for the first time on Wednesday night in what may be the biggest moment in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary so far. Former President Donald Trump won’t participate. But his absence also offers the other candidates opportunity. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is betting that a strong showing will cement his status as the leading alternative to Trump. Others who are fighting for that title include entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

