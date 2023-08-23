American sprinter Gabby Thomas well-researched in power of sleep, even writing paper on rest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The importance of a good night’s rest is not lost on American sprinter Gabby Thomas. She recently wrote a paper on the epidemiology of sleep for her master’s degree at the University of Texas. The 26-year-old who also majored in neuroscience at Harvard says she owes a chunk of her success to getting solid sleep. There’s no sleeping on the fact that Thomas will be a favorite in a star-studded 200-meter field at the world championships in Hungary. One of her biggest competitors will be American teammate and recently crowned 100-meter world champion Sha’Carri Richardson. Richardson posted the fastest time in the first-round of the 200 meters.

