Authorities say 4 people dead in shooting at California biker bar

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar. The shooter also died. The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County. Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

