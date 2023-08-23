Bus veers off main highway to Nepal’s capital. At least 8 killed and many more injured

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A passenger bus veered off a key highway and crashed in Nepal, killing at least eight people and injuring many more. Police said the bus drove off the Prithvi highway near the town of Gajuri and fell into the river. The bus was partly submerged and rescuers were able to pull out many of the passengers alive from the wreckage. The injured passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment. The river had been swollen by continuous rainfall during the rainy season. It was unclear what caused the crash, but the rainfall has made roads slippery and visibility low on the curvy mountain highway.

