Cape Cod strands more dolphins than anywhere else. Now they’re getting their own hospital

A new hospital for stranded dolphins is opening on Cape Cod this month and is expected to improve survival rates and enhance research. The center in the town of Orleans is being operated by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The organization’s dolphin and porpoise rescue team has 25 years of experience but currently can treat the animals only on site. The new hospital will provide up to four days of additional treatment before the animals are released into the ocean. The location is ideal because there are more live marine mammal strandings on Cape Cod than anywhere else.

