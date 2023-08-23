Cyprus dismantles human smuggling ring bringing Syrian migrants from Syria, Lebanon and Turkey

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus says it has dismantled a criminal human smuggling ring responsible for bringing boatloads of Syrian migrants from Syria, Lebanon and Turkey. Cypriot police said five suspects — all Syrian nationals — were arrested following Wednesday’s raid by a combined force of 40 officers on several homes in the island’s southeast. A police spokesman tells The Associated Press that seven more Syrians are being sought in connection with the ring, including the ringleader, who is believed to have fled abroad along with another ring member. The arrests come as Cypriot authorities rescued 142 Syrian migrants aboard 4 separate boats over four consecutive days this week. It was unclear whether the detained suspects have lawyers.

