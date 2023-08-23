Edmunds: These cars will be gone after 2023

Every year, a number of new vehicles are discontinued, generally due to poor sales. However, this year there are other factors at play. The automotive industry’s drive toward electrification is another reason why cars are getting the ax. Automakers typically don’t announce discontinuations, so if you are in the market for a new vehicle, be sure to check out this list before it is too late. The list includes electric vehicles, muscle cars, luxury cars and more.

