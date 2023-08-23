Police officer who shot driver sitting in car is being suspended, will be fired, commissioner says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner says a police officer who shot and killed a driver sitting in his car last week is being suspended and will be fired. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that Officer Mark Dial will be suspended with intent to dismiss him in 30 days for refusing to cooperate in the investigation of the Aug. 14 shooting death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. Outlaw says the investigation into the shooting itself continues. Police originally said Irizarry was shot while lunging at officers with a knife, but later said that account was inaccurate. A Fraternal Order of Police attorney says the officer “has the full support” of the union.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.