St. Louis proposal would ban ‘military-grade’ weapons, prohibit guns for ‘insurrectionists’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — As the St. Louis mayor pushes legislation that would prohibit “military-grade weapons” on city streets and make it a crime for “insurrectionists” and those convicted of hate crimes to possess firearms, Missouri’s Republican attorney general is warning that such a law would violate the state constitution. Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the wide-ranging legislation Tuesday, noting support from several members of the Board of Aldermen. The board could begin considering the measure in September. The proposal drew immediate rebuke from Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who wrote to Jones that he will “resist any effort to infringe on the right of the people of Missouri to keep and bear arms.” He did not elaborate on what specific action would be taken.

