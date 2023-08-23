Teen with a knife wounds an 8-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a teenager armed with a knife has wounded an eight-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany and then set himself alight. Police say the incident happened in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden, on Wednesday morning. The boy was taken to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to the head and neck. The victim was in a stable condition. The school building was evacuated after police were alerted to the situation at about 9:45 a.m. Police said that the 16-year-old assailant set himself on fire after the knife attack, but the flames were extinguished and he was arrested.

