Wisconsin Democrats want to ban sham lawsuits as GOP senator continues fight against local news site

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are trying to prohibit the use of expensive, sham lawsuits to deter criticism by news outlets and members of the public. Their proposal reacts to Republican state Sen. Cory Tomczyk’s ongoing lawsuit against the Wausau Pilot & Review, a local news site that reported on his alleged use of a homophobic slur in 2021 before he became a lawmaker. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in April, but Tomczyk is appealing the decision in what Democrats say is an attempt to bankrupt the news site. People who believe they are being sued frivolously would be able to ask a judge to dismiss the case and recover attorney’s fees under the bill Democrats proposed on Wednesday.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

