A Trump supporter indicted in Georgia is also charged with assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland

A Donald Trump supporter who surrendered to Georgia authorities on charges he conspired with the former president and other allies to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss is also facing federal charges that he assaulted an FBI agent in Maryland. Harrison William Prescott Floyd turned himself in to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday, a week after being indicted in the Georgia case alongside Trump and 17 others. Court records show Floyd was also arrested three months ago in Maryland on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena. He is identified in court records as a former U.S. Marine.

