Former AP transportation writer Joan Lowy dies at 66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veteran Washington journalist and former Associated Press transportation reporter Joan Lowy has died. She was 66. Lowy’s husband says she died early Wednesday at their Virginia home after a 10-year battle with abdominal cancer. Lowy joined the AP’s Washington bureau in 2006. She spent the final decade of her lengthy career covering transportation. The New Jersey native also worked for now-closed The Rocky Mountain News and the now-defunct Scripps Howard New Service. She covered the first Gulf War in 1990-1991. Her biography of Democratic Rep. Pat Schroeder of Colorado was published in 2003.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.