Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman joining ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ studio show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julian Edelman is joining “Fox NFL Kickoff” for the upcoming season. The former Patriots receiver who won three Super Bowls with New England is replacing Sean Payton on the show, which airs Sunday mornings during the season. Payton did television for one year before returning to coaching with the Denver Broncos. Edelman was on “Inside the NFL” the past two seasons after retiring from the league following the 2020 season.

