New York governor urges Biden to help state with migrant surge
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking President Joe Biden to help the state handle a surge of migrants arriving to the city. The Democratic governor has announced Thursday she sent the president a letter requesting that the federal government expedite work permits and provide financial resources to help care for the estimated 100,000 asylum seekers who have come to the state in the last year. The plea comes after months of private requests to the White House on a humanitarian issue that has political ramifications for New York Democrats.