A rockslide near the Dead Sea in Israel injures at least 7, including small children

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say an avalanche of rocks tumbled down a hillside in Israel near the Dead Sea, injuring at least seven people, including children. Israel’s rescue service said Thursday that the victims ranged from 4 to 40 years old, with a 5-year-old boy in critical condition. It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide, which typically occurs when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in the hillside. The rockslide took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in the country.

