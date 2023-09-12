NY Philharmonic gets $40 million gift that endows Gustavo Dudamel’s job as music director

NEW YORK (AP) — Incoming music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the New York Philharmonic at its spring gala on April 24, the orchestra said as it announced a $40 million gift from co-chairman Oscar L. Tang and wife Agnes Hsu-Tang that will endow his position. Dudamel was hired in February to become the Philharmonic’s music director for the 2026-27 season. He conducted the orchestra last May in three performances of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony but was not scheduled to lead it in the 2023-24 season, which opens Sept. 27. The program of Dudamel’s concert was not announced.

