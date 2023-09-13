Coal mine collapses in northern Turkey, killing 1 miner and injuring 3 others

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say part of a coal mine has collapsed in northern Turkey, leaving one miner dead and injuring others. There were 280 workers inside the mine in northern Zonguldak province but only four miners were working in the section that collapsed Wednesday. Three miners were removed with injuries and two of them were in serious condition. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known. Turkey’s worst mine disaster was in 2014, when 301 miners died after a fire erupted inside a coal mine in the town of Soma. Last year, an explosion in another coal mine in northern Turkey killed 41 people.

