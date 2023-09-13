Daughters of jailed Bahrain activist say he resumes hunger strike as crown prince visits US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The daughters of a prominent human rights activist jailed in Bahrain say he has resumed a hunger strike after being denied medical care. The move came Wednesday, as the country’s crown prince was visiting the United States. Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, a dual Danish-Bahraini citizen, was imprisoned after taking part in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising in the tiny Persian Gulf nation. His supporters say the 62-year-old has been tortured and is in ill health. He is among hundreds of prisoners who launched a hunger strike on Aug. 7 to protest the conditions of their incarceration. The wider strike was suspended ahead of the visit by the crown prince, who is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

