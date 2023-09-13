Defense set to begin in impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for impeached Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton are set to start their defense Thursday in the trial to determine whether the Republican should be removed from office. Attorneys for the bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment rested their case Wednesday after a woman who was expected to testify about an extramarital affair with Paxton made a sudden appearance at the trial, but never took the stand. The affair is central to the historic proceedings and accusations that Paxton misused his power to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. Paul was under FBI investigation and employed the woman, Laura Olson.

By PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.