Contradicting federal health officials, Florida Gov. DeSantis recommends against new COVID booster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s top health official are directly contradicting federal health recommendations, saying there’s not enough evidence a new COVID booster provides benefits that outweigh risks. DeSantis, who’s running for president, and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo discussed the vaccine with doctors Wednesday on a Zoom call livestreamed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It repeated much of what they said a week ago during a live event in Jacksonville, in which they warned against the vaccine the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved this week. Ladapo’s previous warnings against COVID-19 vaccines prompted a letter from federal health agencies saying his claims were harmful to the public.

