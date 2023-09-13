Justice Department pushes ahead with antitrust case against Google, questions ex-employee on deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is pressing ahead with its antitrust case against Google. On Wednesday, that included questioning a former employee of the search engine giant about deals he helped negotiate with phone companies in the 2000s. Chris Barton worked for Google from 2004 to 2011 and testified that he made it a priority to negotiate for Google to be the default search engine on mobile devices. In exchange, he offered phone service providers or manufacturers a share of the revenue generated by clicks. In the biggest antitrust case in a quarter century, the government argues Google riga the market by locking in its search engine as the default choice.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.