Minneapolis budget plan includes millions for new employees as part of police reform effort

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Complying with court orders to end racist and unconstitutional policing in Minneapolis will require hiring nearly three dozen new workers at a cost of millions of dollars for years to come. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the City Council on Monday formally took up Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2024 budget. It is the first spending plan directly connecting taxpayer costs to the specific jobs required by the court orders that followed the examination of the police department after the killing of George Floyd. The spending plan adds $7.6 million in costs for new jobs in 2024. That includes adding 34 full-time positions for jobs such as lawyers, IT people, workers to examine body-worn camera footage, and others.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.